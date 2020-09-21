Sri Lankan national held with fake passport

She was staying at the refugee camp at Arachalur in Erode

A 36-year-old Sri Lankan national who was staying at the refugee camp at Arachalur in the district with a fake passport was arrested by the Q Branch CID of the Tamil Nadu police here on Monday.

Sources said the Q Branch sleuths occasionally inspected the camps across the State to verify details of suspect persons and to also monitor them. During recent inspections at refugee camps at Madurai and Tiruchi, the sleuths found a few refugees with fake passports and identity cards. Inquiries with them revealed that a woman at the camp in Erode district was in possession of a fake passport.

Based on the information, sleuths from the Erode Q Branch inspected the camp at Arachalur and found the woman, Pradheepa, with a fake passport and identity card. She was arrested and produced before a court in Coimbatore and lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison.