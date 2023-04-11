HamberMenu
Sri Lankan man held for providing fake address to obtain Indian passport

April 11, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 A 33-year-old man at the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp at Bhavanisagar, who submitted a fake address and obtained an Indian passport, was arrested by the police, here on Tuesday.

Based on a tip off, a police team inspected the camp on Monday and held inquiries with S. Gowsikan, who is married and has a three-year-old child. Inquiries revealed that he obtained an Aadhaar card with a fake address and also by declaring his nationality as Indian and applied online for obtaining a passport. He submitted the fake documents at the Regional Passport Office in Tiruchi and obtained a passport in February 2023.

He confessed to his crime and he was taken to the Bhavanisagar police station. The police also seized the passport obtained using a fake address. A case was registered. He was arrested and produced at a court and lodged in prison.

