Sri Lankan fugitive Angoda Lokka died of heart attack, says CB-CID’s closure report 

April 03, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Sri Lankan fugitive gangster Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka, who was found dead in Coimbatore in 2020, had died of cardiac arrest, according to the final report submitted by the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) before a court in Coimbatore last week.

With this, the agency has closed investigation into one of the two cases it registered following the death of Lokka under suspicious circumstances. One case is related to his death and the second case is against the gangster’s aides for various charges, including harbouring and arranging forged documents for him during his illegal stay in India.

The agency’s probe found Lokka, who lived in a rented house at Balaji Nagar near Cheran Ma Nagar here under the assumed identity of Pradeep Singh for around two years, died after suffering a heart attack on the night of July 3, 2020.

A Sri Lankan woman, Amani Thanji, was staying with Lokka when he suffered chest pain. Thanji, with the help of neighbours, rushed Lokka to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead. The body was later shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Thanji, and two others, a Madurai-based advocate D. Sivakamasundari and her friend S. Dyaneswaran of Erode, took Lokka’s body to Madurai after the post-mortem and cremated it there on July 5 that year.

The actual identity of the deceased came to light after the Coimbatore City Police found the aadhaar card in the name of Pradeep Singh, a copy of which Sivakamasundari produced at the Peelamedu police station, had been obtained using forged documents. The police arrested Thanji, Sivakamasundari and Dyaneswaran on August 2 and the CB-CID later took over the investigation, by registering two cases.

A CB-CID official said the investigation into a second case against eight persons including Thanji, Sivakamasundari and Dyaneswaran was continuing.