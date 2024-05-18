GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sri Lankan Food Festival in Salem till May 26

Published - May 18, 2024 06:34 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Radisson Hotel in Salem will be hosting a 10-day Sri Lankan food festival, until May 26. Madhusoodhanan Sugumaran, general manager of the hotel, told reporters that the Sri Lankan food festival was being conducted for the first time in Salem. Inaugurated on Friday evening, the food fest will be held till May 26, between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sri Lankan chef Wijeratne said that the guests would be treated to fish cutlets, savoury pastries, aromatic Sri Lankan curries, fragrant rice, fresh appams and desserts including watalappam, a traditional Sri Lankan pudding made with coconut milk and jaggery.

