Sri Krishna Sweets, Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis to construct additional classrooms at govt. school in Kinathukadavu

Published - October 26, 2024 06:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati laid the foundation stone for additional classrooms at the Arasampalayam Government Higher Secondary School in Kinathukadavu block.

Sri Krishna Sweets, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis, is constructing four classrooms at a cost of ₹50 lakh, as part of the centenary celebrations of N.K. Mahadeva Iyer, founder of Sri Krishna Sweets.

The Collector said that Coimbatore was one of the most progressive districts in the State, attracting industrial investment and generating employment. This development was largely due to the contributions made by the industries. Even before the Corporate Social Responsibility scheme was legalised by the government, Coimbatore industries have been contributing to the society, he said.

M. Krishnan, managing director of Sri Krishna Sweets, and members of the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis took part.

