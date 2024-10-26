GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Krishna Sweets, Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis to construct additional classrooms at govt. school in Kinathukadavu

Published - October 26, 2024 06:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati laid the foundation stone for additional classrooms at the Arasampalayam Government Higher Secondary School in Kinathukadavu block.

Sri Krishna Sweets, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis, is constructing four classrooms at a cost of ₹50 lakh, as part of the centenary celebrations of N.K. Mahadeva Iyer, founder of Sri Krishna Sweets.

The Collector said that Coimbatore was one of the most progressive districts in the State, attracting industrial investment and generating employment. This development was largely due to the contributions made by the industries. Even before the Corporate Social Responsibility scheme was legalised by the government, Coimbatore industries have been contributing to the society, he said.

M. Krishnan, managing director of Sri Krishna Sweets, and members of the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis took part.

Published - October 26, 2024 06:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.