Sri Krishna Institutions signs MoU with NASSCOM

March 25, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
S. Malarvizhi, Chairperson and Managing Trustee, Sri Krishna Institutions, Coimbatore, and Udaya Sankar, National Lead - Academia and Government Relations, NASSCOM, signed the MoU on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sri Krishna Institutions, Coimbatore, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NASSCOM, FutureSkills Prime - Indiaʼs Technology Skilling Hub which is a joint initiative by NASSCOM and MeitY. S. Malarvizhi, chairperson and managing trustee, Sri Krishna Institutions, and Udaya Sankar, National Lead - Academia and Government Relations, NASSCOM, signed the MoU.

The MoU is set to empower the students of Sri Krishna Institutions to acquire in-demand skills that are highly valued by employers and will open doorways to career opportunities with NASSCOM certification programmes.

Udaya Sankar, National Lead - Academia and Government Relations, NASSCOM said placement opportunities were available aplenty and for the first time in India, NASSCOM and Sri Krishna Institutions would provide a joint certification programme. Ms. Malarvizhi emphasised that the students should visit rural areas and share their knowledge to school students.

