Sree Annapoorna to honour frontline workers

Sree Annapoorna will honour frontline workers, who had risked their lives during the COVID-19, this Deepavali.

Its sweet boxes will have pictures of three sets of frontline workers - doctors and healthcare workers, police and media, and conservancy workers. There will also be a message printed on the boxes on the significance of the pictures. The boxes come in different sizes and three colours and are a limited edition set for the festival season this year.

Almost every one had lost someone close to them during the second wave of the COVID. The boxes aim at paying tribute to all those who worked risking their lives during the COVID-19. These will be used to pack sweets of 150 gm to 500 gm for retail and Corporate orders, said Jagan S. Damodarasamy, Executive Director of the Sree Annapoorna group.

Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara released the boxes on Monday. Sree Annapoorna will also distribute nearly 1,500 boxes of sweets to workers at CMCH.