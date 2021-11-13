Sree Annapoorna group forays into fine dining

COIMBATORE

Popular Coimbatore-based restaurant chain Sree Annapoorna is foraying into fine dine restaurant and business hotel segments with the launch of Kove Fine Dine and Ikon by Annapoorna at RS Puram.

Jegan S. Damodaraswamy, Executive Director of Sree Annapoorna, told The Hindu the group, which has renovated its RS Puram hotel, will launch on Monday 52-room Ikon By Annapoorna and 120-seater fine dine speciality restaurant Kove.

The 50,000 sq ft property has three facilities. Daily customers will be served the regular menu at the refurbished Sree Annapoorna restaurant. The Kove is a multi-cuisine vegetarian restaurant that will soon have a chef’s table too for guests who make reservations in advance. The rooms at Ikon by Annapoorna are in two segments - executive and suite. The Ikon also has a bar and three halls to host functions and business meetings.

Paying tribute to the engineering and textile sectors in the district, the interiors of the three facilities are embellished with copper platings and different textures and prints of fabrics, he said.