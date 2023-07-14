SREC alumni silver jubilee reunion held in Coimbatore

July 14, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Coimbatore

More than 100 alumni of the 1994-1998 batch of Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College at Vatttamalaipalayam in Coimbatore gathered on the campus on Friday, July 14, to celebrate their Silver Jubilee reunion.

The batch has members working in senior positions in different organisations both in India and abroad. They were back in the campus with their family members, according to a press release.

D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, spoke about the growth of Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College and SNR Sons Charitable Trust in education and healthcare. The special guest was Kalaimamani G. Gnanasambandam.

N.R. Alamelu, Principal and Patron of the Alumni Association, shared her thoughts on the alumni connect. Ms. Veena Ramesh, president of the Alumni Association and convenor of the re-union programme, welcomed all the members emphasising the significance of alumni engagement.

The press release said the alumni created an endowment of ₹ 50 lakh to support the students in need, innovation and creativity. The alumni felicitated their teachers. In commemoration of the silver jubilee of the first batch of the college, a coffee table book “Odyssey” was released. The Hindu was the media partner for the event .

