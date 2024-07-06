GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SRD registers an increase in revenue through freight and parcel loading

Published - July 06, 2024 06:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Railway Division (SRD) has generated ₹70.30 crore in parcel transportation from April to June 2024, a 5.37% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.

Over 6,97,559 metric tonnes of freight, including petroleum products, cement, iron and steel blooms and containers were shipped during this period.

Similarly, the division loaded 1,26,251 quintals of parcels, earning ₹4.87 crore, a 22.51% increase in parcels loaded and a 5.37% increase in revenue compared to April to June 2023, when the division loaded 1,03,053 quintals of parcels, earning ₹4.62 crore.

Parcels in the Salem Division are loaded at various stations including Podanur, Coimbatore Junction, Coimbatore North, Vanjipalaiyam, Tiruppur, Uttukuli, Erode, Salem, Mettupalayam, and Karur. Handloom clothes and cotton hosiery account for a significant portion of transported goods shipped to various locations across the country. Other perishables, such as vegetables, fruits, milk products, and eggs, are also loaded at these stations and moved to different destinations.

Besides transporting grinders and motors manufactured in the Coimbatore region to numerous locations, the division also handles the transportation of two-wheelers, newspapers, and vessels. Parcels loaded in the Salem Division are sent to destinations in Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, and Assam.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.