SRD registers an increase in revenue through freight and parcel loading

The Salem Railway Division (SRD) has generated ₹70.30 crore in parcel transportation from April to June 2024, a 5.37% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.

Over 6,97,559 metric tonnes of freight, including petroleum products, cement, iron and steel blooms and containers were shipped during this period.

Similarly, the division loaded 1,26,251 quintals of parcels, earning ₹4.87 crore, a 22.51% increase in parcels loaded and a 5.37% increase in revenue compared to April to June 2023, when the division loaded 1,03,053 quintals of parcels, earning ₹4.62 crore.

Parcels in the Salem Division are loaded at various stations including Podanur, Coimbatore Junction, Coimbatore North, Vanjipalaiyam, Tiruppur, Uttukuli, Erode, Salem, Mettupalayam, and Karur. Handloom clothes and cotton hosiery account for a significant portion of transported goods shipped to various locations across the country. Other perishables, such as vegetables, fruits, milk products, and eggs, are also loaded at these stations and moved to different destinations.

Besides transporting grinders and motors manufactured in the Coimbatore region to numerous locations, the division also handles the transportation of two-wheelers, newspapers, and vessels. Parcels loaded in the Salem Division are sent to destinations in Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, and Assam.