Spurt in demand has impacted textile supply chain, experts say

Textile mills have stopped supplying cotton and yarn, and say that labour shortage is hampering productivity

With the global and domestic market said to be buoyant for garments, the textile supply chain is grappling to meet demand.

Raja M. Shanmugham, president of the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, said that textile mills have stopped supplying cotton yarn and are not taking fresh orders from garment manufacturers. “The current decision of mills will certainly impact garment units, largely affect exports, and more workers will also incur job losses,” he said. “The strong domestic market is a permanent one, and when the business eco-system prevailing at present is disturbed, the future would be unpredictable,” he added.

Mr. Shanmugham said, “Export orders are good for garments now, and garment producers buy yarn depending on the export orders. However, of late, the textile mills are stopping yarn supply by mid-month. Ours is a design-driven industry and the production process should go on uninterrupted. If there is disruption in yarn supply, it affects exports. There is an impression that the mills are focusing on yarn exports.” He urged the textile mill associations to ask their members to continue yarn supply to the garment units without disruption.

Textile mills, however, say the current situation is a temporary one that has risen because of demand-supply mismatch.

Chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association, Ashwin Chandran says the textile mills are operating at 80 % to 85 % capacity on an average. “It is not that mills are hoarding yarn. But, they do not want to commit beyond their level of comfort,” he says. Labour shortage is the biggest challenge faced by the mills to increase production, he says. There is a significant increase in the demand for garments and these units want more yarn. But mills are unable to meet that demand because of the constraints they face. Average monthly yarn exports are 80 million kg which is not as high as it was in 2018 or before, he says.

Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor of Indian Texpreneurs Federation, says textile mills are engaging with their customers on a one-to-one basis to ensure supplies. “This is the time where better collaborative efforts across the value chain will help capitalise post-COVID-19 opportunities,” he says. Companies, in the domestic and export segments, are building inventory to manage supply side disruptions. With demand bouncing to pre-COVID-19 levels and a focus on inventory, demand is high for yarn and fabrics, he says.