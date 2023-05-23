Spurious liquor deaths | WhatsApp number set up by Dharmapuri administration for public to pass on tips about illicit liquor

May 23, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Dharmapuri district administration has set up a WhatsApp number, 63690-28922 for members of the public to lodge complaints and tip off authorities on illicit liquor in the district. The move is part of augmented measures to crackdown on illicit liquor and hooch in the wake of the recent hooch deaths in the State.

Earlier, Collector K. Shanthi chaired a review meeting with the police department, revenue, Tamil Nadu State Excise Corporation, Forest Department, the Prohibition Wing and other related line departments to ascertain various measures taken to crackdown on illicit liquor sales.

In the wake of the State government directions to district administrations to invoke Goondas Act for the sale of hooch and illicit liquor, the authorities are strengthening measures to curb illicit liquor. Speaking at the review meeting, Ms. Shanthi said that strict action should be taken on incidents of the brewing, sale and hoarding of illicit liquor and violators should be booked under the Goondas Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Collector, the crackdown on illicit liquor must take place in sync with rehabilitation of those involved, and provision of alternative source of livelihoods. This would require the participation of the social welfare and school education departments to create awareness, the Collector said. Various departments, including forests, agriculture, revenue, and social welfare should work in coordination to enable a substantive crackdown on illicit liquor, Ms. Shanthi said.

The Collector also urged members of the public to alert the administration on the WhatsApp number about the sale of illicit liquor, for swift, timely action.

Superintendent of Police Stephen Jesupatham was also present at the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT