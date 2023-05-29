ADVERTISEMENT

Spurious liquor deaths | AIADMK cadre stage demonstration in Erode

May 29, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - ERODE 

The demonstration was led by former Minister K.V. Ramalingam and former MLA K.S. Thennarasu; party members said the DMK had failed to prevent the sale of spurious liquor in the State and alleged that such tragedies took place every time the DMK was in power

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK cadre staging a demonstration against the DMK government in Erode | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Condemning the DMK government for failing to take steps to prevent the sale of spurious arrack, the AIADMK staged a demonstration in Erode, on Monday. 

Led by former Minister K.V. Ramalingam and former MLA K.S. Thennarasu, members of the party said that 22 lives had been lost due to the consumption of spurious arrack in the State. The DMK was responsible for the loss of lives, as it had failed to prevent the sale of spurious alcohol, they said and said that hooch tragedies occurred whenever the DMK was in power. Pointing to the deteriorating law and order situation in the State, functionaries said that murders, robberies and other crimes are occurring every day in the State, even as people live in fear.

Similar demonstrations were held at various places in the district. 

