SPs posted to head anti-terrorist squad units in Coimbatore, Chennai

January 08, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

More than a year after the car blast in front of a temple in Coimbatore and subsequent formation of an anti-terrorist squad (ATS), the Tamil Nadu government has appointed two Superintendent of Police-ranked officials to head the units in Coimbatore and Chennai.

V. Sasi Mohan, who had been serving as the SP of ‘Q’ Branch CID, will head the ATS, Coimbatore, while Bhukya Sneha Priya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Law and Order, Madurai city, will head the ATS, Chennai.

Sources in the police department said that the ATS unit in Coimbatore would function out of the office of the Crime Branch - CID’s Special Investigation Division at Gandhipuram.

It was in November 2023, the government issued an order to form ATS in the State, consequent to the announcement made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the Budget session of the Assembly in April same year.

Based on the proposal of the Director General of Police/Head of Police Force for the formation of ATS at a cost of ₹60.12 crore, the government accorded sanction for the same, with creation of 193 executive posts, redeployment of 190 executive posts and 36 posts in Ministerial service.

The need for an ATS for the State came to the fore after the IS-inspired terror attack in front of Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore on October 23, 2022.

The ATS units will function under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence.