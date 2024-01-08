GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SPs posted to head anti-terrorist squad units in Coimbatore, Chennai

January 08, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

More than a year after the car blast in front of a temple in Coimbatore and subsequent formation of an anti-terrorist squad (ATS), the Tamil Nadu government has appointed two Superintendent of Police-ranked officials to head the units in Coimbatore and Chennai.

V. Sasi Mohan, who had been serving as the SP of ‘Q’ Branch CID, will head the ATS, Coimbatore, while Bhukya Sneha Priya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Law and Order, Madurai city, will head the ATS, Chennai.

Sources in the police department said that the ATS unit in Coimbatore would function out of the office of the Crime Branch - CID’s Special Investigation Division at Gandhipuram.

It was in November 2023, the government issued an order to form ATS in the State, consequent to the announcement made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the Budget session of the Assembly in April same year.

ALSO READ
Coimbatore car blast | Terror probe, politics and more

Based on the proposal of the Director General of Police/Head of Police Force for the formation of ATS at a cost of ₹60.12 crore, the government accorded sanction for the same, with creation of 193 executive posts, redeployment of 190 executive posts and 36 posts in Ministerial service.

The need for an ATS for the State came to the fore after the IS-inspired terror attack in front of Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore on October 23, 2022.

The ATS units will function under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / police / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.