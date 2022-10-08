Spreading message of cleanliness through post cards in Salem

The Hindu Bureau
October 08, 2022 19:04 IST

To create awareness about writing postcard, 4,500 cards were posted to all the residents in ward 34 of Salem Corporation on on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Over 4,500 postcards with the message ‘My Garbage, My Responsibility’ was posted to all the residents of ward 34 in Salem Corporation on Saturday to mark World Postal Day that is celebrated each year on October 9.

Esan D. Elango, DMK councillor of ward 34 and an environmentalist, arranged a programme to post postcards to all the residents in his ward to create awareness on writing postcards, especially among students. With the help of school students, Mr. Elango wrote sentences like “avoid dumping waste in public places,” “segregate waste at home and hand it over to cleanliness workers,” and “avoid the use of plastic. 

At a function held at Ammapet, Salem East Post Division Senior Superintendent K. Arunachalam, who brought a postal box with him, received the postcards from Mr. Elango and local students.

“As the next step, we planned to send 50,000 postcards to residents of Salem City. We decided to approach each school, and with the nod of the school headmaster concerned, we will give these postcards to the students. We will explain more about the cleanliness campaign. “Over 99% of students are going to write postcards for the first time in their lives through this initiative, and through this, writing habits will be increased among students,” Mr. Elango hopes.

