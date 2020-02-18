Spotted deer rescued

Farmers and Forest Department staff on Monday rescued a spotted deer which was found injured in a farmland at Nanjundapuram in Coimbatore.
The male deer was found bleeding at the base of its antlers, believed to have caused after it got stuck at some kind of obstruction while moving.
Sources from Nananjudapuram said that farmers found the deer in weak condition.
They informed the Forest Department staff who came to the place and examined the animal. The deer was found exhausted and the staff gave water to the animal. They also gave first aid to the animal.
According to Forest Department officials, the animal had suffered minor injury and was released in a nearby forest area after its condition was improved.
