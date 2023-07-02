Spotted deer rescued from well released into the wild near Coimbatore

July 02, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Forest Department staff rescued a male spotted deer that fell into a well near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district on Sunday. According to the Department, the stag was found in a well in the farm belonging to K. Thimmaiyan at Illuppanatham village. The farm owner spotted the animal on Sunday morning. After being alerted by the farm owner, staff from Sirumugai forest range officer rushed to the spot. As the well was 50 feet deep, the Department sought the help of the Fire and Rescue Services to rescue the deer. Fire brigades from the Mettupalayam station reached the place and lifted the deer using ropes. In order to avoid stress to the deer during the rescue and transportation, the forest staff covered the animal’s eyes with a cloth. After examining its health, the deer was released into the wild at Amman Pudur in Pethikuttai reserve forest falling under Sirumugai range.

According to veterinarians, death due to post capture myopathy is very high when spotted deer are rescued as they die of shock and stress during and after the capturing process.