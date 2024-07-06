Spotted deer rescued from well, released into forest in Coimbatore

A spotted deer that had fallen into a well at Theethipalayam village in Madukkarai range on Saturday was rescued and let into the forest.

Acting on information, a team of Forest, and Fire and Rescue Service personnel carried out the rescue operation under the supervision of the Madukkarai forest range officer Arun Kumar.

A medical check-up was conducted on the one-year female deer by a team of veterinary officials.

The deer was subsequently let into the reserve forest in Karadimadai division.

