Spotted deer falls into farm pond, rescued

Forest Department staff attached to Pollachi forest range rescued a spotted deer, aged around three, that fell into a farm pond at Thavalam on Pollachi – Palakkad Road on Sunday.

The rescued deer was later released in a natural habitat at Sarkarpathy of Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

Forest Department staff ventured into the pond and rescued the deer using nets and ropes. Pollachi forest range officer A. Kasilingam said that the farm is situated around 30 km away from the nearest forest boundary.

Gaur found dead

A male gaur, aged around nine, was found dead at Nellithurai reserve forest area of Mettupalayam forest range on Sunday. The carcass of the gaur was autopsied and buried. Samples lifted from the carcass would be examined in a Government laboratory to ascertain the cause of death, said officials with the Forest Department.