ADVERTISEMENT

Spot admissions to government ITIs in Hosur, Denkanikottai

August 24, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Dates for spot admissions to fill up the vacant seats for 2023-24 at the the Government Industrial Training Institutes in Hosur and Denkanikottai have been extended up to August 31.

According to the administration, the admissions to vacant seats will be carried out on the spot till the end of the month.

Aspiring trainees are encouraged to apply to the government ITIs. A monthly stipend of ₹750 will be given to the students and in addition, women students will also be entitled to a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 under the Pudumai Penn scheme.

Further details may be ascertained over phone from the Principal, Government ITI, Hosur on 04344-262457; 8098663711; and for Denkanikottai ITI on 9442525608; 9444215926.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US