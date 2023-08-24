Spot admissions to government ITIs in Hosur, Denkanikottai

August 24, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Dates for spot admissions to fill up the vacant seats for 2023-24 at the the Government Industrial Training Institutes in Hosur and Denkanikottai have been extended up to August 31.

According to the administration, the admissions to vacant seats will be carried out on the spot till the end of the month.

Aspiring trainees are encouraged to apply to the government ITIs. A monthly stipend of ₹750 will be given to the students and in addition, women students will also be entitled to a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 under the Pudumai Penn scheme.

Further details may be ascertained over phone from the Principal, Government ITI, Hosur on 04344-262457; 8098663711; and for Denkanikottai ITI on 9442525608; 9444215926.