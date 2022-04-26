Spot admissions for training in Hosur ITI

Hosur ITI has invited applications for spot admissions for training in tailoring here.

The course eligibility requires an education qualification of 8 th standard. Any person between 18 years and 40 years of age is eligible to apply. School dropouts, educated unemployed youth and women are eligible to apply, according to the district administration. The application costs ₹50 and the admission fees is ₹100. The tailoring course will be a 3-month programme from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the end of the training, the participants will be given course completion certificate and will be employed immediately. For details, contact the Deputy Director, Government ITI, Hosur, or over phone on 04344-262457.