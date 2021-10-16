Spot admission date extended

Spot admissions to the Government Industrial Training Institute have been extended up to October 31 for various technical courses.

According to an administration release, men between 14 and 40 years of age are eligible to apply. Women over 14 years of age are eligible for admissions and are exempted from an upper age limit.

Admissions for courses that include two-year course for wiremen, and a one-year course for welders will require an educational qualification of 8th standard.

Courses with SSLC qualification includes computer operator and planning (one-year), hardware and site maintenance (one-year), and software (two years).

Applications entail ₹50 towards admission cost, and ₹185 and ₹195 towards tuition fee for one-year and two-year courses respectively. A monthly stipend of ₹750 will be paid to the students along with free books, uniform, shoes, laptop, cycle, bus pass, and hostel facility for men.

Those eligible are requested to apply to the Government ITI. Further details may be ascertained over phone on 04344-262457.