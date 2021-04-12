Sportspersons seek permission to practice at Gandhi Stadium

Salem

12 April 2021 23:00 IST

Sportspersons and their parents have sought permission to practice at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium.

In a petition to District Collector, they said that various international and national sports events are expected to be conducted in coming months and they required the stadium for practice. They complained that all their required sports equipment are available only at the stadium.

The sportspersons requested the district administration to not to convert the stadium into a COVID-19 care centre.

