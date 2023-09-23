Sports Minister Anurag Thakur promises Khelo India Centres for Tamil Nadu

September 23, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu, which will host the next Khelo India Youth Games, will be sanctioned Khelo India Centres across the State, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said in Coimbatore on September 23, 2023.

Coimbatore district will be sanctioned some of the 1,000 Khelo India Centres being established by the Central Government across the country, the Minister said after inaugurating a state-of-the-art sports stadium at Sri Krishna Institutions in Coimbatore city on Saturday.

Money was not a constraint for creation of necessary infrastructure by cricket associations. The Khelo India Centres being established by the Centre will promote other sports and games activities, he said.

Select Khelo India University games will be conducted at the newly-inaugurated stadium on the campus, he assured the Chairperson and Managing Trustee of the institutions S.Malarvizhi.

Seeking to drive home the point that a resolute vision was necessary to establish sports infrastructure, Mr. Thakur recalled the zeal with which he, in his capacity of president of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, was instrumental in the establishment of five stadiums, including the famed Dharmashala Stadium that hosts international matches.

The Minister later joined the students in playing volleyball, football, basketball and cricket.