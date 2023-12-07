Sports event conducted for prisoners at Salem Central Prison to control depression, suicidal thoughts

December 07, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Salem

A sporting event was conducted at Salem Central Prison on Thursday to control depression and suicidal thoughts among inmates.

With December being observed as seasonal affective disorder month by the prisons department, the prison administration conducted the event for 30 inmates suffering from depression and suicidal thinking, and prizes were distributed among the winners.

Prison Jailer Krishnakumar said that there are 1,006 inmates as of date in the prison. “We’ve already identified inmates with depression and have lodged them in a separate block, where a suicide prevention squad will monitor them round-the-clock. To reduce the depression among them, psychologists advised us to conduct sports events. Competitions like filling air in balloons, filling water in water bottles, singing, and writing were conducted,” Mr. Krishnakumar added.

Salem Central Prison Superintendent (in-charge) G. Vinoth said, “Anbu, an inmate serving life term, sang songs and wrote about his mother. Another prisoner, Senthilkumar, also wrote poems. This event is an opportunity for them to display their skills, and we have seen a difference in them. Doctors, too, recommend that we conduct these events regularly. The inmates are aged between 22 and 55, and we have rewarded the winners with books and plastic buckets,” Mr. Vinoth added.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)