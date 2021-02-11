Sports coach bags award

R.M. Narayanan

Coimbatore

11 February 2021

R.M. Narayanan, a sports coach from Coimbatore who has trained many national and international athletes, recently won the Chief Minister’s Award for Best Coach for the year 2017-18.

A press release said that he received the award from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on February 8 at Chennai and that the award carried a citation, a trophy and a cheque for ₹1 lakh. As many as 28 sportspersons and 27 coaches and physical education teachers were felicitated during the event.

Some of the athletes who trained under the 59-year-old Mr. Narayanan include javelin thrower N. Hemamalini (participated in the Commonwealth Youth Games), discus throwers S. Mithravarun (finalist in the Youth Olympic Games) and M. Karuniya (represented the country at the Asian Youth Games), the release said.

An employee of Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mr. Narayanan trains athletes in his spare time and has also established a training centre in Coimbatore, according to the release.