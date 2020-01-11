Spl trains to Rameswaram for Pongal

To meet the rush during Pongal, Southern Railway on Friday announced unreserved special trains from Coimbatore to Rameswaram via Pollachi.

There will be four train services between Coimbatore and Rameswaram, comprising two services of Train No. 06031 from Coimbatore on January 14 and 16 and two services of Train No. 06032 from Rameswaram on January 15 and 17. These will depart from Coimbatore at 9.45 a.m and arrive in Rameswaram at 6.45 p.m. Similarly, trains will depart from Rameswaram at 8.40 a.m and arrive in Coimbatore at 5.30 p.m.

The trains will halt Podanur, Pollachi, Udumalpet, Palani, Oddanchatram, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Madurai, Manamadurai, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, Uchipuli and Mandapam. Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan, who placed the demand for train services to Rameswaram during a meeting with Southern Railway officials on January 7, welcomed the announcement. In a statement, he said that this train service will help the public celebrate Pongal in their respective hometowns.

Rail activist S. Ravi said the services would have substantial patronage. Members of Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association also welcomed the introduction of the special trains.