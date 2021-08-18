Spl. trains to Kochuveli

Southern Railway will operate super fast special trains between Hubli and Kochuveli. According to a release, Train no.07359 Hubli – Kochuveli weekly super-fast special train will depart from Hubli at 7 a.m. on Wednesdays from August 18 and will reach Kochuveli at 6.35 a.m. the next day.

Train no.07360 Kochuveli – Hubli weekly super-fast special train will depart from Kochuveli at 12.50 p.m. on Thursdays from August 19 and will reach Hubli at 12.30 p.m. the next day.

The train will be composed of one AC 2-tier, two AC 3-tier, seven sleeper class, five second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches. The train will stop at Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Tumkur, Chikbanavar, Banaswadi, Bangarapet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur and Kollam. Train no.07359 Hubli – Kochuveli weekly special train will stop at Krishnarajapuram as well.