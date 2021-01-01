Spinning units seek capital, interest subsidies

The South India Spinners Association has appealed to the State and Central governments to provide capital and interest subsidies for new mills coming up with ₹ 10 crore investment and having annual turnover of ₹ 50 crore.

At the annual meeting of the Association held here recently, it was decided to appeal to the governments for subsidy for solar energy plants (roof top or ground) set up by mills with maximum annual turnover of ₹ 50 crore. The government financial institutions should extend loans for such projects without collateral. The MSME mills should get loans at 7 % interest, it said.

The State government should operate free trains to bring migrant workers back to the workplaces from their home States. A large number of them had gone home during the lockdown, it said.

Further, welcoming the announcement of the Cotton Corporation of India that it would set up warehouses in Tamil Nadu for sale of cotton, the Association said the project should be expedited and the cotton ordered by textile mills here should be supplied in 30 days to 60 days.

The small mills should be able to purchase less than one MW power from the Indian Energy Exchange. There should be uniform GST rate for man-made fibre textile value chain as it was for the cotton sector, the Association said.