Spine research team of Ganga Hospital gets NAAS award

The North American Spine Society (NASS) and The Spine Journal (TSJ) recently awarded the spine research team of Ganga Hospital with the NASS Research Award 2019.

According to a press release, the award was given for the research work ‘Inflammaging Determines Health and Disease in Lumbar discs – Evidence from Differing Proteomic Signatures of Healthy, Aging and Degenerating Discs’.

Diseased discs

The three-year-long research was headed by S. Rajasekaran, Director, Ganga Hospital, which analysed various states of diseased discs of the spinal column.

The research established that 'inflammaging' – chronic, unsuppressed mild inflammations due to aging – was the cause of the degeneration of the lumbar discs, the release said.

The result was substantiated by advanced proteomics study where changes in proteins at molecular levels are studied using mass spectroscopy.

Cash prize

The award from NASS will carry a cash prize of $ 10,000 and the research paper will be published as a lead paper in The Spine Journal, the official journal of NASS, the release said.