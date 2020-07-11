SpiceJet air-lifts cargo

COIMBATORE

11 July 2020 23:02 IST

SpiceJet air-lifted nearly 18 tonnes of cargo to Sharjah from Coimbatore International Airport on Saturday night. The cargo included a variety of fresh vegetables and flowers. While the vegetables and flowers were from Coimbatore, bananas came from Kerala. This is sixth all-cargo flight to operate from Coimbatore to an international destination since lockdown restrictions were imposed in March, said sources.

