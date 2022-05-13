Spice Show begins in Gudalur

Staff Reporter May 13, 2022 19:14 IST

Spices and herbs used by Adivasi communities in Gudalur and the Nilgiris are on display at the show to be held till May 15

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran at the inaugural of the 9th Spice Show in Gudalur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 9th Spice Show in Gudalur was inaugurated on Friday by Forest Minister K. Ramachandran. Mr. Ramachandran said that a tourism spot would be developed in Gudalur to bring in more footfall and to generate employment opportunities for the town’s residents. He said the government was working towards settling issues surrounding Section 17 lands in Gudalur. The Spice Show, the second event of the annual summer festival, is being organised for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic. A bull made of 75 kilogram of spices at the 9th Spice Show in Gudalur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT The Spice Show will be on till Sunday. One of the main attractions at the show was an exhibit of a bull made of 75 kilogram of spices. Spices and herbs used by Adivasi communities in Gudalur and the Nilgiris are also on display. Nilgiris Collector S.P.Amrith, Gudalur MLA Pon Jeyaseelan, Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris) D. Venkatesh and officials from the Nilgiris district administration took part in the inaugural



