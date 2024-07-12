GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Private bus knocks down two men at Karamadai near Coimbatore, one dies

Published - July 12, 2024 09:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The private bus that fatally knocked down a man at Karamadai in Coimbatore on Friday evening, rammed a median around 200 metres away from the accident spot.

The private bus that fatally knocked down a man at Karamadai in Coimbatore on Friday evening, rammed a median around 200 metres away from the accident spot. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 50-year-old man died and another suffered serious injuries when a private bus knocked them down on Coimbatore – Mettupalayam Road at Karamadai on Friday. The bus also rammed a median, around 200 metres away from the accident spot, while being shifted to the police station.

The police identified the deceased as Murugan, a resident of Jadayampalayam, who was working for a wholesale egg supplier.

The accident took place at 5.48 p.m. when Murugan was putting back empty trays into the stationary van, after supplying eggs to a shop. The bus, ‘NMS Jet’ , veered off the road and hit Murugan and another man, who was sitting on his scooter.

While the man on the scooter was thrown off to the left side, the speeding bus rammed the egg-laden van and Murugan got trapped between the two vehicles. The bus came to a halt after dragging the van for some distance. Murugan died on the spot. The accident was captured by the surveillance camera of a shop.

The Karamadai police said the driver of the bus escaped after the accident. The injured man was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, said the police, who have launched an investigation.

