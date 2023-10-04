ADVERTISEMENT

Speeding car knocks down woman in Coimbatore, video sends shock waves

October 04, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A speeding car knocked down a woman, injuring her severely, in Coimbatore on Tuesday. A surveillance camera visual of the accident, which was circulated widely on social media platforms, showed the car being driven negligently and hitting the woman from behind as she was walking along the side of the road.

The police said that V. Leelavathi (45), a resident of Chinthamani junction who has been working as a domestic help, was hit by the sedan driven by Uttham Kumar (50) of R.S. Puram. The accident took place at 9.21 a.m. near Kennedy Theatre at R.S. Puram when Ms. Leelavathi was heading for work.

The visual showed Kumar driving the sedan negligently and hitting a two-wheeler from behind before rear-ending a multi utility vehicle (MUV). After hitting the MUV, Kumar turned the car to his right side and it knocked down Ms. Leelavathi who was walking along the side of the road. The woman was thrown off to nearly 50 metres in the impact of the collision. A two-wheeler rider, who came from the opposite direction, had a narrow escape.

A police officer said that Ms. Leelavathi suffered multiple injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. The Traffic Investigation Wing, Coimbatore west, registered a case against Kumar under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation was on.

