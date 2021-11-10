Coimbatore

Speed up work on Yercaud –Kuppanur ghat road, says monitoring officer

With restoration work on Yercaud - Kuppanur ghat road, where landslip occurred on November 5, continuing for the sixth consecutive day, S. Sivashanmugaraja, Chairman and Managing Director, Poompuhar Shipping Corporation and monitoring officer for the district, inspected the works on Wednesday.

Accompanied by District Collector S. Karmegam, Mr. Sivashanmugaraja inspected the spots where landslip occurred on the 17.4 km ghat road that disrupted the vehicle movement so far.

He also held discussions with officials on the steps needed to be taken to prevent such happenings in the future.

He instructed officials to expedite the works and complete at the earliest and reopen the road for traffic.

Later, Mr. Sivashanmugaraja inspected Yercaud boat house where work is on to remove the water hyacinth.


