Coimbatore

Speed up tank renovation works in Coimbatore: Corporation Commissioner

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inspected the tanks here on Monday and directed officials to speed up the renovation works.

According to a release, the Corporation is renovating the tanks across the city through the Smart City Mission. Selvampathy and Muthannan tanks are being renovated ₹31.25 crore.

With the renovation of Krishnampathi tank at ₹19.36 crore, Selva Chinthamani tank at ₹31.47 crore and Kurichi tank at ₹52.16 crore, the Commissioner directed the officials to increase the number of labourers working on the project to finish it soon, the release said.

Earlier, the Commissioner and Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar inaugurated a building at the Corporation Primary School at Saravanapatti.


