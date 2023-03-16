Speed up Smart City Projects at old bus stand, Salem Collector instructs officials

March 16, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

District Collector S. Karmegam instructed Corporation officials to complete the Smart City Projects at the Old Bus Stand at the earliest.

The renovation work, including the construction of a two-tier bus stand, is under way at a cost of ₹ 96.53 crore under the Smart City mission. On Thursday, the Collector inspected the site. The Collector also asked for the number of buses that arrive at the bus stand, arrival of the passengers, space for commercial use, facilities such drinking water, toilets, lifts, a timekeeper’s room, and a security room.

He also enquired about the bridge being constructed across the Thirumanimutharu River. The collector was instructed to display blinking lights on the two sides of the bridge and to employ more workers and complete the work soon.

Mr. Karmegam also inspected the construction of Bose Maiden at a cost of ₹10.58 crore and enquired about the time frame to complete the works. He instructed workers to construct a compound wall for the maiden and to set up lights, considering the safety of passengers coming to the bus stand at night. Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj and officials concerned were present.

