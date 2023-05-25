Speed up DRDA works in Krishnagiri for completion before monsoon: Collector

May 25, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Works under implementation by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) should be expedited for completion before the onset of monsoon, Collector K.M. Sarayu said here on Thursday.

The Collector was reviewing the various works under the DRDA along with Additional Collector and project officer (DRDA) Vandana Garg.

For 2021-22, works undertaken in 10 panchayat unions under the various local area development funds of the MPs and MLAs, Union government and State government schemes including MNREGS, Namakku Naamae Thittam, Socio-economic development scheme, basic amenities in Adi Dravidar housing, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Integrated School Infrastructure Development Scheme, Anaithu Grama Anna Marumarlarchi Thittam, Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana, Integrated School Infrastructure Development Scheme, desilting of local water bodies, school kitchen construction scheme and Swacch Bharat Mission were reviewed.

Specifically, the Collector sought status reports on the ongoing rural road works and bridge works, works on rural housing projects and water supply schemes, and advised officials to expedite their completion before the start of the monsoon, so that the infrastructure could be put to use by the community.

