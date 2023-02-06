HamberMenu
Speed up bridge work in Ganapathypudur: MNM

February 06, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati presiding over the weekly grievances redress meeting at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday.

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati presiding over the weekly grievances redress meeting at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Makkal Needi Maiam members urged the district administration to speed up works on the foot overbridge in Ganapathypudur area at Chekkan Thottam and Balan Nagar.

In a petition submitted to Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati during the grievances redress meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday, they stated that hundreds of families lived in the area and travelled long distances for their daily work. Many crossed the railway tracks without realising the danger, resulting in fatal accidents.

“Hence, we request the district administration to take steps to expedite the bridge work and bring it to public use,” they said in the petition.

