Speed detection cameras installed on three arterial roads in Coimbatore

July 10, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A speed detection camera fixed by the police on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore.

A speed detection camera fixed by the police on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Soon, motorists who violate the speed limit in Coimbatore city, that is 40 kmph, will receive challan generated by speed detection cameras. In the first phase, Coimbatore City Police have installed speed detection cameras at three locations on Avinashi Road, Palakkad Road, and Sathyamangalam Road.

A senior official said the police were arranging internet connectivity for the cameras, which would become functional soon. The cameras would detect vehicles that crossed the 40 kmph limit and capture their photos with number plates. The images would be sent to the police control room from where personnel would generate challans and send them to the registered mobile numbers of the vehicle owners, said the official.

A proposal for introducing speed detection cameras in the city was sent to the Home Department in March last year. The main aim of the initiative is to enforce speed limits in the city and reduce road accidents.

As per the gazette issued by former District Collector K. Rajamani on August 27, 2019, all motor vehicles plying inside the city limits should not exceed the speed of 40 kmph. A speed limit of 30 kmph is in force on six busy areas in the city, namely Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, Gandhipuram - Ganapathy, Bharathiar Road, Sukrawarpet – flyover and Vysial Street – Selvapuram. However, the speed restriction will not apply to vehicles such as ambulances, fire services vehicles, police vehicles, government vehicles and vehicles on emergency as per the gazette.

N. Mathivanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said the city police planned to install speed detection cameras at more places in the next phase, using the road safety fund.

During vehicle checks, the traffic police are also checking the speed of vehicles on city roads using hand held speed radars.

