Speed detection cameras inaugurated at three places in Coimbatore

July 28, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE 

The cameras have been installed near Anna Silai on Avinashi Road, at Saravanampatti on Sathyamangalam Road and at Kuniyamuthur on Palakkad Road

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (right) inaugurating a speed detection camera on Avinashi Road on Friday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The police on Friday inaugurated automatic speed detection cameras at three locations in Coimbatore. 

The cameras installed near Anna Silai on Avinashi Road, at Saravanampatti on Sathyamangalam Road and at Kuniyamuthur on Palakkad Road will detect vehicles that cross the city speed limit of 40 kmph. 

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan launched the cameras in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N. Mathivanan. 

Registration numbers of the vehicles that cross the speed limit will be generated automatically by the system and sent to the control room of the traffic police. E-challan for the violation will be sent as SMS to the registered mobile numbers of the vehicle owners. 

As per the gazette issued by former District Collector K. Rajamani on August 27, 2019, all motor vehicles plying inside the city limits should not exceed the speed of 40 kmph. A speed limit of 30 kmph is in force on six busy areas in the city, namely Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, Gandhipuram - Ganapathy, Bharathiar Road, Sukrawarpet – flyover and Vysial Street – Selvapuram. However, the speed restriction will not apply to vehicles such as ambulances, fire services vehicles, police vehicles, government vehicles and vehicles on emergency as per the gazette.

