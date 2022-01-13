Spectators banned from witnessing jallikattu in Coimbatore

The public will not be permitted to watch the jallikattu from the arena which is scheduled to be held on Chettipalayam grounds in Coimbatore on January 21.

The event will be live streamed through local television channels and through social media platforms, according Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran, who inspected the arrangements at Chettipalayam along with Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam and Animal Husbandry Department Regional Joint Director R. Perumalsamy on Thursday.

The jallikattu will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Chettipalayam arena on January 21 with 300 tamers and 500 bulls.

Mr. Sameeran said that the event will be held strictly adhering to safety protocols issued by the State government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He said that all arrangements for the tamers and bulls, including medical facilities have been made for the event.

Tamers, owners of bulls and others ,who takepart in the event, should be vaccinated and carry a COVID-19 negative certificate for the test that was taken 48 hours prior to the event. They should also get their names and other details registered with district administration. Bull owners can have one helper along with them.