Special wards set up at threeUPHCs to treat COVID-19 cases

The special ward set up at the Urban Primary Health Centre at Kumarasamipatti in Salem on Tuesday.

To treat positive cases reported in Salem Corporation limits

The Salem Corporation has set up special wards at three of its Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) here to treat COVID-19 cases reported within the Corporation limits.

Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh, along with City Health Officer K. Parthibhan, and other officials, reviewed the arrangements at the UPHC in Kumarasamipatti here. Mr.Sadheesh said that the special wards were set up at the UPHCs in Kumarasamipatti, Anadhanapatti and Anna Hospital as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures. “If COVID-19 positive cases are reported within Salem Corporation limits, they could be treated at these facilities,” he said.

He added that medical equipment were bought for ₹30 lakh from the State Disaster Relief Fund to be used in these special wards. Mr. Sadheesh said that no new positive case was reported within the Salem Corporation limits in the last 33 days. Nine checkposts have been set up at the city borders to screen persons coming from other places and they are quarantined at facilities here until their test results are known.

He added that till date, they would have screened about 4,000 persons within Corporation limits.

City Health officials said that three four-member teams have been formed to work in these special wards. According to officials, 30 beds have been set up at each of these special wards and 252 medical equipment including multi para monitor, EG machine, Ambu bag, intravenous infusion pump, pulse oximeter, BP apparatus and others have been procured for the purpose.

