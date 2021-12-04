Special ward set up at Salem GH to treat Omicron cases

The special ward at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem has 30 beds.

SALEM

04 December 2021 23:53 IST

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital has set up a special ward with 30 beds to treat patients who contract the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The GMKMCH is a tertiary care centre for treating COVID-19 cases in Salem and it also caters to patients from Namakkal, Erode, Kallakuruchi, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.

The Hospital has over 600 beds for COVID-19 patients and also maintains the 1,000-bed COVID-19 treatment centre set up on the Steel Plant premises.

Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy said all beds in the special ward are provided with sufficient medical oxygen supply points and there are sufficient number of ventilators with the Hospital which could be utilised for treatment at the ward.

Dr. Valli said swab samples that were suspected to be of Omicron variant would be sent to the State Laboratory for further tests and analysis.