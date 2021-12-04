Special ward for Omicron cases opened in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri

04 December 2021 00:44 IST

The hospital has 100 ventilators and a 13,000-litre liquid oxygen plant

A special ward with 30 beds has been set up at the Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital to treat persons who contract the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Hospital Dean Ashokan said the special ward had been opened as the district shared borders with Karnataka where two cases of Omicron had been detected.

Dr. Ashokan said 100 beds had already been allocated for COVID-19 treatment, but there were only 20 patients undergoing treatment now.

The hospital had 100 ventilators, a 13,000-litre liquid oxygen plant, and a medical oxygen generator that could generate 1000 litres per minute. The Dean said that irrespective of variants, the public should undergo vaccination and follow safety protocols such as maintaining physical distance, hand sanitising and wearing of mask to prevent the spread of the disease.