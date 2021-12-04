Coimbatore

Special ward for Omicron cases opened in Krishnagiri

Health workers arranging beds at the separate ward set up at the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital to treat patients with Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus on Friday.   | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

A special ward with 30 beds has been set up at the Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital to treat persons who contract the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Hospital Dean Ashokan said the special ward had been opened as the district shared borders with Karnataka where two cases of Omicron had been detected.

Dr. Ashokan said 100 beds had already been allocated for COVID-19 treatment, but there were only 20 patients undergoing treatment now.

The hospital had 100 ventilators, a 13,000-litre liquid oxygen plant, and a medical oxygen generator that could generate 1000 litres per minute. The Dean said that irrespective of variants, the public should undergo vaccination and follow safety protocols such as maintaining physical distance, hand sanitising and wearing of mask to prevent the spread of the disease.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2021 12:45:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/special-ward-for-omicron-cases-opened-in-krishnagiri/article37833197.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY