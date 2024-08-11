Special ward for Adivasi patients to be built in Ooty medical college hospital: T.N. Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said that a separate ward for tribal patients will be constructed at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Udhagamandalam.

The Minister said that the construction of the ward was announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently. Mr. Subramanian made the announcement during his inspection of the construction of the medical college and hospital along with the State Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

He said that while 20 of the beds at the special ward would be set aside for children, the other 30 would be available for adults from adivasi communities.

He added that the facility was being constructed expeditiously and is expected to be open to the public soon. The 700-bed hospital, is being constructed to the highest standards, he said, adding that procuring permissions for the construction had also proven to be a challenge due to it being undertaken in a ecologically-sensitive, hilly area.

The two Ministers undertook inspections of the entire construction site, including emergency care wards, diagnostics facilities, administrative buildings as well as in-patient and out-patient facilities.

