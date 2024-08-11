ADVERTISEMENT

Special ward for Adivasi patients to be built in Ooty medical college hospital: T.N. Health Minister

Updated - August 11, 2024 04:41 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 04:30 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Government Medical College Hospital in Udhagamandalam. File | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said that a separate ward for tribal patients will be constructed at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Udhagamandalam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that the construction of the ward was announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently. Mr. Subramanian made the announcement during his inspection of the construction of the medical college and hospital along with the State Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

He said that while 20 of the beds at the special ward would be set aside for children, the other 30 would be available for adults from adivasi communities.

He added that the facility was being constructed expeditiously and is expected to be open to the public soon. The 700-bed hospital, is being constructed to the highest standards, he said, adding that procuring permissions for the construction had also proven to be a challenge due to it being undertaken in a ecologically-sensitive, hilly area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The two Ministers undertook inspections of the entire construction site, including emergency care wards, diagnostics facilities, administrative buildings as well as in-patient and out-patient facilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US