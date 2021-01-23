Special voter enrolment camp for differently abled persons in Coimbatore

The district administration would hold special camps for persons with disability to register as voters, said a release.

The administration would hold the camps from January 21 to 31 at all taluk offices and at the east and central zone offices of the Coimbatore Corporation.

The differently abled could also register as voters by visiting www.nsvp.in or using the ‘PwD’ android application.

Those differently abled persons who had already registered as voters could use the website or android application to know the details of registration and record the nature of their disability,the release said.

The registration of details regarding the disability would help the administration provide the right kind of assistance they would require to exercise their franchise.

And, it would also help the Election Commission of India to provide postal voting facility to such persons provided they had registered with differently abled status, the release added.